Holy Shab-e-Meraj today

Devotees offer prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on 18 March 2022.Prothom Alo

The holy Shab-e-Meraj is being observed today, Saturday, with religious fervour.

Every year, Muslims observe Shab-e-Meraj on the night of 26 Rajab when Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) embarked on a special journey to meet the Almighty Allah.

In the journey, the prophet travelled on the "Buraq" to Heaven where Allah gave him some instructions to take back to the faithful regarding the details of prayers.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers at mosques and homes seeking blessings of Allah for the welfare of the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Islamic Foundation is going to hold a meeting, doa and munajat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 1:30 pm on Saturday, highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Meraj.

Islamic Foundation director general (additional secretary) Mohammad Bashirul Alam will preside over the meeting, while chairman of Arabic Department at Dhaka University Abdul Quadir will join it as a discussant.

