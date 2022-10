President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked the Bangladesh Police to work with the service-oriented spirit as new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun paid a courtesy call on him at his official residence, Bangabhaban, in the capital in the evening, reports BSS.

“Police should work with service-oriented attitude . . . They (police) must earn the people’s trust through their activities,” the head of the state told the chief of Bangladesh Police during the meeting.