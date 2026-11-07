7 Bangladeshis killed, 15 injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia
Seven Bangladeshis, including children, were killed and another 15 injured in a road accident in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today, Saturday. They were all travelling from Medina to Jeddah when the accident occurred.
Bangladesh's Consul General in Jeddah confirmed the accident to Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon.
The Consul General said the Bangladesh Consulate had formally requested local authorities to provide detailed information about the casualties in the road accident on the road from Jeddah to Jizan, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
According to local sources, the seven deceased were members of several families from Bangladesh. Children were also among them.
The accident occurred early today when a truck rammed into a bus carrying the Bangladeshis from behind as they were returning from Medina to Jeddah.
The bodies of the seven Bangladeshis have been kept at the morgue of a local hospital. The injured have also been admitted to the same hospital for treatment.