Navy chief leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Khondkar Misbah-Ul-Azim left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia today, Saturday on an official visit.
"During the visit, the Navy chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Commander of the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition," said a release of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate this noon.
During the meetings, they will discuss matters of mutual interest, including the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia and cooperation between the two navies, it said.
The Navy chief will also visit various military and naval installations in Saudi Arabia and exchange views on professional relations, training and other areas of cooperation between the two countries' navies.
The visit is expected to further strengthen the existing bilateral cooperation and fraternal relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, the ISPR added.