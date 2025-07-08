3 more die of dengue, 425 new cases recorded in 24hrs
Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 51 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the same period, 425 new patients were hospitalised with dengue, bringing the total number of infections to 13,188 since January.
Of the latest fatalities, two were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and one in Khulna Division (outside city corporation areas).
The fresh cases were detected as follows: 120 in Barishal, 98 in Chattogram, 36 in Dhaka Division (outside city areas), 38 in DNCC, 55 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 18 in Khulna, 11 in Mymensingh, 48 in Rajshahi, and one in Sylhet.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.