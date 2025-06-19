Bangladeshis will return from Tehran via Pakistan

As the Israel-Iran conflict shows no sign of deescalation, the Bangladesh government has taken an initiative to bring back the Bangladeshi nationals who want to return home from Tehran.

They are likely to be taken first to the Iran-Pakistan border. From there they are likely to be brought back to Bangladesh by airplane.

Nearly 100 out of around 400 Bangladeshi nationals staying in Tehran contacted the Bangladesh embassy.

Several foreign ministry officials told this correspondent on Wednesday afternoon that more than 50 of the 100 Bangladeshi nationals contacted them moved far from Tehran. Besides, 40 people, including the officials of the Bangladesh embassy in Iran, its employees, staff and their family members also shifted to a safer place.