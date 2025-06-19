Israel-Iran conflict
Bangladeshis will return from Tehran via Pakistan
As the Israel-Iran conflict shows no sign of deescalation, the Bangladesh government has taken an initiative to bring back the Bangladeshi nationals who want to return home from Tehran.
They are likely to be taken first to the Iran-Pakistan border. From there they are likely to be brought back to Bangladesh by airplane.
Nearly 100 out of around 400 Bangladeshi nationals staying in Tehran contacted the Bangladesh embassy.
Several foreign ministry officials told this correspondent on Wednesday afternoon that more than 50 of the 100 Bangladeshi nationals contacted them moved far from Tehran. Besides, 40 people, including the officials of the Bangladesh embassy in Iran, its employees, staff and their family members also shifted to a safer place.
Asked about the latest condition of the people of Bangladesh in Iran, foreign ministry secretary Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo, of the Bangladeshis who contacted the embassy, at least 50 of them have shifted to a safer place far from Tehran.
He further said right now it is tough to arrange accommodation for all at one place. In this situation they have moved far as a group. The embassy will provide them monetary assistance as per their requirement.
Speaking about the complexities of sending money to Iran due to the conflict and sanctions on the West Asian country, Nazrul Islam said they have managed the process of sending money to the Bangladesh embassy in Iran through any bordering country.
They have been trying to resolve the issue of extra funding to facilitate shifting and the returning of Bangladeshi citizens safely through multiple friendly countries who have been running activities in Iran, he added.
Officials of the Bangladesh embassy in Iran contend that at least half of the 400 Bangladeshis, who are now in Tehran, are likely to return home. The Bangladesh government is also planning accordingly.
Pressed about the government’s plan to bring back the Bangladeshis from Iran, Md Nazrul Islam said primarily they will be shifted to a safer place. Then they would be taken to the Iran-Pakistan border as soon as possible. The plan is to bring them back to the country via Karachi in Pakistan and Dubai.
A diplomatic source from Tehran on Wednesday morning said
People have started leaving Iran’s capital. In such a situation, the Bangladesh embassy there will remain fully operational to assist and repatriate Bangladeshi nationals as needed.
Those who wish to leave Tehran and return to Bangladesh will be provided with the necessary support to resolve any issues they face.
The option of suspending the operations of the Bangladesh embassy in Iran or relocating it elsewhere will be considered if the situation in Tehran deteriorates further. However, given the current trajectory, conditions may worsen significantly within the next few days.
According to foreign ministry officials, there are currently around 2,000 Bangladeshis in Iran. Approximately 400 of them were staying in Tehran. So far, no Bangladeshi nationals in Iran have been reported to be injured or killed.