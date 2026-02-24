Garment workers block road in Mirpur, demanding overdue wages, allowances

Workers from a garment factory in Pallabi, Mirpur, the capital, have blockaded a road demanding the payment of due wages and benefits.

The blockade took place today, Tuesday around 1:30 PM on the main road of Mirpur-11.

As of 3 PM, when this report was being written, the blockade was ongoing. Due to the protests and blockade, traffic on Mirpur-11 road has been halted.