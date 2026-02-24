Garment workers block road in Mirpur, demanding overdue wages, allowances
Workers from a garment factory in Pallabi, Mirpur, the capital, have blockaded a road demanding the payment of due wages and benefits.
The blockade took place today, Tuesday around 1:30 PM on the main road of Mirpur-11.
As of 3 PM, when this report was being written, the blockade was ongoing. Due to the protests and blockade, traffic on Mirpur-11 road has been halted.
The workers allege that the wages and benefits for January for the workers of SM Fashion Factory, located in the Alliance Building in section 7 of Pallabi, were supposed to be paid yesterday, Monday (February 23).
However, even after the given deadline passed, the owners did not pay the wages and benefits. Angered by this, the workers have taken to the street in protest today.
The protesting workers have stated that despite several reassurances, their wages and benefits have not been paid. They warned that they will continue their movement until a specific announcement regarding the immediate payment of their dues is made.
Sub-inspector (SI) Md Shahjahan, the duty officer of Pallabi police station, told Prothom Alo that a team of police from the station has been sent to the scene. They are working to keep the situation under control.