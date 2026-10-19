Additional $4.12 billion spent on energy in 8 months: Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning, has said the crisis in the Middle East has placed additional pressure on the energy sector, resulting in extra expenditure of USD 4.12 billion over the past eight months.

Despite the challenging circumstances, an initiative has been taken to develop the Matarbari area into an energy hub, he added.

Titumir made the remarks on Monday at an event organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the trade body representing garment manufacturers and exporters.