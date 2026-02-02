Holy Shab-e-Barat Tuesday night
The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tomorrow with due religious fervour and devotion.
On this occasion, Islamic Foundation has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here.
The foundation will hold waz (religious sermons), doa-mahfil, special prayers, recitation from the Holy Quran and Hamd-Naat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque tomorrow evening.
Besides, religious sermons centering the Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at different mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Isha prayers tomorrow in the country.
On the occasion, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today issued a message greeting all Muslims of the country and elsewhere across the world.
On this night, a huge number of devotees visit the nearest graveyards and offer special doa and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of their near and dear ones.
People also distribute money, food and sweetmeat among the poor and destitute people.