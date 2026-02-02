Holy Shab-e-Barat Tuesday night

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tomorrow with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation has chalked out programmes at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here.

The foundation will hold waz (religious sermons), doa-mahfil, special prayers, recitation from the Holy Quran and Hamd-Naat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque tomorrow evening.