Bangladesh, Pakistan, China agree to advance trilateral cooperation

Bangladesh, Pakistan and China agreed to advance trilateral cooperation based on the principles of good-neighbourliness, equality and mutual trust, openness and inclusiveness, common development, and win-win cooperation.

The development came at a meeting of China-Pakistan-Bangladesh trilateral vice foreign minister/foreign secretary meeting was held in Kunming, Yunnan province of China.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique and Pakistani Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting on 19 June, says a joint statement.

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch participated in the first phase of the meeting via video link.

China-Bangladesh-Pakistan trilateral cooperation focuses on promoting economic development and improving people’s livelihoods.

The three sides agreed to explore and implement cooperation projects in such areas as industry, trade, maritime affairs, water resources, climate change, agriculture, human resources, think tanks, health, education, culture, and youth.

The three sides will establish a working group to follow up and implement the understandings reached during the meeting. The three sides emphasised that China-Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation adheres to true multilateralism and open regionalism, not directed at any third party.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong stated that the Chinese government is committed to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. Bangladesh and Pakistan are both good neighbors, good friends, and good partners of China, and important partners in high quality Belt and Road cooperation.

As significant members of the Global South and key countries in the region, all three countries face the mission of national revitalisation and modernisation, and all require a peaceful and stable environmentSun Weidong added.