PM seeks steps to reduce school-time gridlock
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday asked the Education Ministry to explore alternative measures to ease traffic congestion in the capital during school hours.
The directive came during a meeting with Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj at Secretariat in the morning, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.
“The Prime Minister discussed how traffic congestion during school hours in Dhaka can be reduced and what alternative measures can be introduced. He asked the ministry to prepare proposals in this regard,” the additional press secretary said.
Citing an example, the Prime Minister said at one school in the capital, around 100 cars gather in front of the campus for about 150 students during opening and closing hours, causing severe traffic congestion and making it difficult for students to reach the institution.
Rumon said the prime minister advised the two ministers to address such issues and come up with practical solutions.
Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and State Minister Anindya Islam Amit also met the Prime Minister, he said.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan also called on the Prime Minister, Rumon added.