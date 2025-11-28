Scuffles as July Mancha activists march into ‘Ganer Artonad’ event at Shahbagh

A programme titled “Ganer Artonad” (songs of outcry) was organised at Shahbagh today, Friday, by Sampriti Jatra, a platform of writers, artists, rights activists and left-leaning political workers, demanding the unconditional release of Baul singer Abul Sarkar and justice for the attack on Baul artists in Manikganj.

As the event began on a temporary stage in front of the National Museum in the afternoon, activists of a group called July Mancha marched into the venue and opposed the programme. A scuffle soon broke out between the two sides.