Scuffles as July Mancha activists march into ‘Ganer Artonad’ event at Shahbagh
A programme titled “Ganer Artonad” (songs of outcry) was organised at Shahbagh today, Friday, by Sampriti Jatra, a platform of writers, artists, rights activists and left-leaning political workers, demanding the unconditional release of Baul singer Abul Sarkar and justice for the attack on Baul artists in Manikganj.
As the event began on a temporary stage in front of the National Museum in the afternoon, activists of a group called July Mancha marched into the venue and opposed the programme. A scuffle soon broke out between the two sides.
The event started around 4:30 pm. Artist Arup Rahi delivered the welcome remarks. The moderator then invited singer Krishnakoli Islam to speak.
At that moment, a group of 20–25 people under the banner of July Mancha marched to the front of the stage, chanting slogans such as “Delhi or Dhaka? Dhaka, Dhaka!”
From their loudspeaker, they delivered speeches opposing the demand for Abul Sarkar’s release.
Members of Sampriti Jatra attempted to push July Mancha activists away from the stage area, triggering shoving between the two groups.
Amid the pushing and shoving, some July Mancha activists grabbed the bamboo poles supporting the stage structure and pulled those, causing the banner behind the stage to collapse and break. Sampriti Jatra organisers quickly lifted and reinstalled the banner.
When Sampriti Jatra members again attempted to move the July Mancha activists away, another round of scuffling ensued. During this, the loudspeaker mounted on a rickshaw used by July Mancha toppled over.
Eventually, the July Mancha members withdrew from the spot. The Ganer Artonad programme then resumed.
After the discussion, the organisers staged a protest march condemning the attack on the Baul community.