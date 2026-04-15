DU English department alumni reunion on 2 May

The annual reunion of the English Department Alumni Society (EDAS) of the University of Dhaka will be held on 2 May, instead of 18 April.

The event will take place at the Officers’ Club, Dhaka, from 4 pm to 8 pm, says a press release.

Registration fees can be paid in person at the department (weekdays, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm) or online via bKash (01983035459) or bank transfer to A/C No. 4405734038256, Sonali Bank PLC, Dhaka University Campus Corporate Branch.