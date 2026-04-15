DU English department alumni reunion on 2 May
The annual reunion of the English Department Alumni Society (EDAS) of the University of Dhaka will be held on 2 May, instead of 18 April.
The event will take place at the Officers’ Club, Dhaka, from 4 pm to 8 pm, says a press release.
Registration fees can be paid in person at the department (weekdays, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm) or online via bKash (01983035459) or bank transfer to A/C No. 4405734038256, Sonali Bank PLC, Dhaka University Campus Corporate Branch.
The registration fee is Tk 1,500 for general members and Tk 1,500 for their spouses, while for life members it is Tk 1,200 and Tk 1,200 for their spouses.
For online registration, a processing fee of Tk 30 must be added when paying via bKash (01983035459).
Payments can also be transferred to the following bank account:
Account Name: Dept of English (Alumni)
Account Number: 4405734038256
Bank Name: Sonali Bank PLC
Branch: Dhaka University Campus Branch, Dhaka
Routing Number: 200271750