Foreign secy briefs foreign diplomats at the state guesthouse Padma
A briefing for foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, on Bangladesh’s overall situation—covering the upcoming election and security issues—has begun at the state guesthouse Padma.
The briefing started at around 3:00pm today, Thursday. Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam is conducting the briefing.
Representatives from more than 30 countries and international organisations are attending. Those present include the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Norway, Australia, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Palestine, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Morocco, the European Union, and the United Nations.
Several senior officials at the foreign ministry told this correspondent that the briefing is being held on the announcement of the election schedule and the overall situation, including security conditions.
During the briefing, the interim government’s plans and measures will be outlined to foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations. The Foreign Secretary will also respond to their questions.
Diplomatic sources said that following the announcement of the election schedule, concerns expressed by political parties over the law-and-order situation have prompted various questions among foreign diplomats. Against this backdrop, the briefing is being held today.