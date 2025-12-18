Foreign secy briefs foreign diplomats at the state guesthouse Padma

A briefing for foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, on Bangladesh’s overall situation—covering the upcoming election and security issues—has begun at the state guesthouse Padma.

The briefing started at around 3:00pm today, Thursday. Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam is conducting the briefing.

Representatives from more than 30 countries and international organisations are attending. Those present include the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Norway, Australia, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Palestine, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Morocco, the European Union, and the United Nations.