Tk 6.8b cost shown for 30-km road repair

According to sources, repairing the flood-damaged portion of the 30-kilometre road should have cost between Tk 800 million and Tk 1 billion. However, to increase the budget, tenders were floated for widening the road to 10.3 metres. The entire cost was to be covered from government revenue. Four tenders were invited by the Habiganj Road Division for this project.

Sources said the tenders were initially invited around May last year. During this time, the Awami League government fell from power on 5 August, following the July mass uprising. Meanwhile, the tender period was extended, and the contractor selection process began last month.

A review of the tender process shows that the same three to four contractors rotated participation across all four packages. Each contractor was awarded one package. In one instance, a contractor who was the lowest bidder in one package turned out to be the highest bidder in another—raising further suspicions.

A senior official of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that under the previous government, the distribution of contracts was effectively pre-determined before tenders were floated. Work was allocated through collusion among ruling party politicians, RHD officials, and Ministry personnel.

Sources within the Ministry of Road Transport confirmed that the current interim government has prioritised cost-cutting since taking office. As part of this effort, selected ministry officials are being deployed to sites to verify whether the selected contractors and project scopes are justified. These inspections are now revealing significant irregularities.

For example, a source from the ministry cited another project—widening the regional road from Bhulta in Narayanganj to Bancharampur in Brahmanbaria, extending to Nabinagar. Curiously, a section of the Sarail-Nasirnagar-Lakhai-Habiganj road, located nearly 100 kilometres away, was included in a package under that project. Wahid Construction submitted a bid of Tk 3.43 billion for this unrelated section. The Ministry of Roads has since ordered the project to be re-tendered.

An official from the ministry, also speaking anonymously, said there is a tendency to inflate project scopes so that preferred contractors receive high-budget work.