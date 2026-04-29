Lives of children with measles fading while searching for ICU beds

The home of Sohag Kumar and Bandana Rani in Natore was filled with joy just six months ago with the birth of their first child. Little Gouri, whose cries, smiles, and movements had brought life to the entire household, has now left that home in silence. While waiting to get into the intensive care unit (ICU) at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Gouri’s breathing eventually stopped. The child died in the hospital’s measles isolation ward.

After Gouri’s death, her father Sohag Kumar told Prothom Alo over the phone on 20 April, “By the time we got a serial for ICU admission, my Gouri was no more. I tried, the physicians also tried; but all the patients already admitted in the ICU were in critical condition. The serial cannot be broken. If the government can, it should increase ICU beds.”

Private service holder Al Amin, from the capital’s Mirpur, also lost his four-year-three-month-old daughter Akira Haidar Arshi on 2 April while she was on life support at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of MR Khan Children’s Hospital in Mirpur.

Al Amin told Prothom Alo that Akira had been admitted to that hospital twice. In addition, the child had been under treatment for a total of 27 days at Delta Hospital, Global Specialised Hospital, and several other hospitals with pneumonia and measles. Her fight for survival began on 8 March—ultimately ending in the PICU.