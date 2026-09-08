No new information on Bangladesh PM’s participation in BRICS summit: Jaiswal

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said there is no new information on whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the BRICS summit to be held in New Delhi.

He made the remarks in response to a question at the Indian foreign ministry’s weekly briefing on Tuesday.

A journalist asked how many heads of state or government had confirmed their participation in the BRICS summit scheduled for later this week, and whether the Bangladesh government had formally informed the Indian government about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s participation.

In response, Randhir Jaiswal said he had no new information regarding Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s participation in the outreach session of the BRICS summit in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.

He also did not provide details about which countries or leaders would attend the summit.