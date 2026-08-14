Gas crisis shuts down factories producing essential goods

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has 12 factories in Narayanganj that process sugar, wheat, soybean seeds, crude edible oil and other essential commodities. Production at the factories had been declining for several days as gas pressure fell.

As the crisis worsened on Wednesday, the group was forced to shut down its soybean crushing and oil-processing, flour and other essential-goods processing plants one after another.

MGI has a significant share of the country’s essential-commodity market. According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the group accounted for 22 per cent of the country’s total imports of seven major commodities and raw materials in the just-concluded fiscal year.

According to MGI, its factories process around 9,000 tonnes of essential goods and raw materials a day, or about 3.3 million tonnes a year. The simultaneous shutdown of so many factories has raised concerns about its impact on market supplies.