Chattogram’s 16 seats: BNP, Jamaat face-off, race less intense

After spending the day visiting various parts of Chattogram, at around 9:30 pm on Thursday, we spoke with local resident Shawkat Hossain in Vellapara, Patiya. When asked about the mood of the election, he said, “It seems rather cool.” Cool because of the winter? Shawkat laughed and replied, “It seems the margin is large, that’s why.”

About three kilometers away, in Shikalbaha Choumuhani, we spoke with Md. Ismail, a worker at a candle-making factory. Ismail said, “Compared to previous elections, there are fewer rallies and meetings here. In seats where BNP–Jamaat is strong, voter turnout has been noticeable.

Visiting various areas across eight parliamentary seats in Chattogram city and its outskirts on Thursday and Friday, the observations of Shawkat Hossain and Ismail were found to be consistent.

Earlier, while visiting four constituencies in Cox’s Bazar, signs of intense competition between BNP and Jamaat had been visible. However, after touring eight out of the 16 constituencies in Chattogram city, North, and South districts, such signs were not seen. Candidate banners are up, campaigns are ongoing, and election discussions are happening—but the overall excitement for voting is comparatively low.

To gauge the final pre-election mood, we spoke with people at 22 locations across eight constituencies: four in Chattogram city, Sitakunda and Hathazari in the North, and Anwara and Patiya in the South. One clear indication emerged: although the main contest is between BNP and Jamaat candidates, in most constituencies, people feel that the vote margins are likely to be wide. This perception has contributed to the comparatively low electoral intensity in these areas.