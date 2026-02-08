Campaign Trail -11
Chattogram’s 16 seats: BNP, Jamaat face-off, race less intense
After spending the day visiting various parts of Chattogram, at around 9:30 pm on Thursday, we spoke with local resident Shawkat Hossain in Vellapara, Patiya. When asked about the mood of the election, he said, “It seems rather cool.” Cool because of the winter? Shawkat laughed and replied, “It seems the margin is large, that’s why.”
About three kilometers away, in Shikalbaha Choumuhani, we spoke with Md. Ismail, a worker at a candle-making factory. Ismail said, “Compared to previous elections, there are fewer rallies and meetings here. In seats where BNP–Jamaat is strong, voter turnout has been noticeable.
Visiting various areas across eight parliamentary seats in Chattogram city and its outskirts on Thursday and Friday, the observations of Shawkat Hossain and Ismail were found to be consistent.
Earlier, while visiting four constituencies in Cox’s Bazar, signs of intense competition between BNP and Jamaat had been visible. However, after touring eight out of the 16 constituencies in Chattogram city, North, and South districts, such signs were not seen. Candidate banners are up, campaigns are ongoing, and election discussions are happening—but the overall excitement for voting is comparatively low.
To gauge the final pre-election mood, we spoke with people at 22 locations across eight constituencies: four in Chattogram city, Sitakunda and Hathazari in the North, and Anwara and Patiya in the South. One clear indication emerged: although the main contest is between BNP and Jamaat candidates, in most constituencies, people feel that the vote margins are likely to be wide. This perception has contributed to the comparatively low electoral intensity in these areas.
Voters’ voices on the ground
In front of Goriber Newaz High School in Halishahar, we spoke with Rafiqul Islam. The local restaurant owner said, “I have seen BNP and Awami League before. This time, I will vote for Jamaat.”
However, Anwarul Haque, a resident of Halishahar’s H Block, believes that if Jamaat-e-Islami comes to power, the country would face international pressure.
Halishahar falls under the Chattogram-10 constituency, which includes Khulshi, Halishahar, and Pahartali. Although there are nine candidates in this constituency, the main contest is expected to be between BNP and Jamaat.
The BNP candidate here is Saeed Al Noman, son of former minister Abdullah Al Noman and an Oxford graduate. Jamaat’s candidate, representing the Daripalla (Balanced scale) symbol, is Shamsuzzaman Helali, a former ward councillor of Chattogram City Corporation.
New Mooring Mirapara
About 10 kilometres from Halishahar, in New Mooring Mirapara, we spoke with salon owner Tilak Das, Delwar Hossain, and local shopkeepers Md. Sharif and Md. Jahangir.
Md. Jahangir said that his family has 12 votes, all of which will go to the “Paddy Sheaf” symbol. While others did not directly say whom they would vote for, their comments suggested that the favours go to the Paddy Sheaf.
This area falls under the Chattogram-11 constituency, which includes the port and Patenga. The BNP candidate here is former minister and party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
Although 11 candidates from various parties are contesting, Amir Khasru’s main rival is considered to be Jamaat’s Shafiul Alam, who is also a former city corporation councillor.
About 20 kilometres from New Mooring, in Patenga Bijoynagar, we spoke with seven people, including housewives Nur Nahar Begum and Ratna Begum. One of them, Imtiaz Hossain, is an organiser of an anti-discrimination student movement in Patenga.
According to him, most votes in this area will go to the Paddy Sheaf. However, among the youth, support for the “Scales” (Jamaat) symbol is stronger.
From Bijoynagar, moving west to the Patenga beach, which marks the western boundary of Chattogram-11, we reached Dale Para.
Shopkeeper Harun said that the voting environment so far has been positive and that he intends to vote. From his interactions with his customers, it was clear that supporters of both the Paddy Sheaf and the Scales are present on the ground, though the Paddy Sheaf seems to have the stronger base.
Lalkhan Bazar
From the mouth of Patenga Beach, we travelled 16 kilometers along the Shaheed Wasim Akram Elevated Expressway to return to Lalkhan Bazar in Chattogram-10 constituency. Here, the prominent candidate Sayeed Al Noman faces off against Shamsuzzaman of Jamaat.
At the Tanki Hill area of the city’s well-known Batali Hill, we spoke with five people, including Shahinur Begum, Zinat Ara, and Nazrul Islam. The women said they want peace and a drug-free area. Among them, Nazrul Islam, without naming anyone, said that after 5 August (2024), a party’s workers have been involved in extortion in his area.
Debarpara
Chattogram-5 constituency covers parts of Hathazari and Bayezid police stations. The BNP candidate here is Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin. Although there are six candidates in total, his closest rival is Nasir Uddin Munir of the Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, who is contesting under the Rickshaw symbol as part of an 11-party Jamaat-led electoral alliance.
In Debarpara, a labour-dominated area of Bayezid, BNP workers were seen sitting with voter slips under a banner reading “Voter Information Centre.” A nearby tea seller commented that BNP’s position here is strong.
Mir Helal’s rival, Maulana Nasir Uddin Munir, son of former state minister Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin, was once vice chairman of Hathazari Upazila Parishad. Munir, an alim of a Qawmi madrasa, initially ran under Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam but contested this election from Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis after the party formed an electoral alliance with BNP.
Also contesting in this constituency are Mati Ullah Nuri of Islami Andolon and Muhammad Rafiqul Islam of Islamic Front Bangladesh.
Local residents said that votes for the religiously inclined Munir are likely to be split between the Qawmi and Sunni communities, which gives Mir Helal a relatively secure position.
Jungle Salimpur, Sitakunda
From Debarpara, following the Chattogram–Dhaka highway, we reach the Sitakunda Upazila along the Bay of Bengal, including Salimpur and the adjacent Jungle Salimpur area. This falls under Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) constituency. Here, the BNP candidate is Aslam Chowdhury, and the Jamaat candidate is Anwar Siddique.
We spoke with Md. Shahid, a resident of Fouzdarhat Banglabazar living abroad. According to him, most local residents support the BNP. Meanwhile, those who come from outside the district but reside here lean toward Jamaat.
Jungle Salimpur is known as a haven for criminals. Although several hundred thousand people live here, most are not registered voters in the area. Resident Mozzaffar Mia said that the ruling party always has influence here, as the government owns most of the land. In his view, BNP support is strong here, but Jamaat also has some presence.
Hamzarbagh and Mohammadpur
From Jungle Salimpur, following the route via Sher Shah area of Bayezid Bostami and Ruby Gate, we reach Hamzarbagh. This falls under Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon–Boalkhali) constituency. The BNP candidate here is Ershad Ullah, and the Jamaat candidate is Md. Abu Naser. The Greater Sunni Alliance candidate Syed Hasan Azhari (symbol: candle) also has a presence.
In this constituency, under an electoral arrangement, the NCP candidate (symbol: Shapla Koli) Md. Zobairul Hasan Arif was given a free hand by Jamaat. However, the Jamaat candidate remained in the race, causing tension among local leaders and workers of the two allied parties.
A grocery store owner near the Hamzarbagh rail gate, Md. Farid, believes BNP has more support here.
Meanwhile, 60-year-old resident Nur Nahar Begum said she has seen both the Awami League and BNP in the past; this time, she plans to vote for an honest and capable candidate as an alternative, without specifying the party.
A bit further along, in Mohammadpur Ward no. 7 near Afzal Mosque, we spoke with five people. Those who predicted BNP would perform well said so openly. However, businessman Abdul Awal noted that Jamaat supporters here are quietly present.
Baklia, Hatkhola, Bastuhara
From Mohammadpur, taking the flyover road, we reach Baklia, part of Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Baklia) constituency. Here, there are 10 candidates, with the main contest between BNP’s Abu Sufian and Jamaat’s AKM Fazlul Haque.
Inside Abdul Latif Hat in Kalamiya Bazar, Baklia, we spoke with a college teacher. He estimates that if 50 votes are cast, 40 will go to BNP.
At Bastuhara, near Shah Amanat Bridge, the southern boundary of Chattogram city, numerous election offices of various candidates are visible. However, active participation of party workers and supporters is not noticeably high.
At the temporary office of the Jamaat candidate in Kala Mia Bazar, Zakir Hossain remarked that the previous election atmosphere is missing now. Even during tea gatherings, fewer people are around.
Vellapara, Char Lokkha
Crossing Shah Amanat Bridge via the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway, we reach Moijjartek, and three kilometres later, Vellapara Bridge. This falls under Chattogram-12 (Potia) constituency.
The BNP candidate is Enamul Haq, while the Jamaat candidate is Faridul Alam. The Sunni Alliance candidate is Air Mohammad (symbol: candle). All candidates have banners and festoons, but the typical rural electoral excitement is low.
From there, at around 9:30 pm, we go to Char Lokkha in Chattogram-13 (Anwara–Karnaphuli) constituency. The BNP candidate here is Sarwar Jamal Nizam, a former MP. His closest rival is Jamaat’s new candidate, Mahmudul Hasan.
Residents Abu Taher (Mudidokani area) and electrical goods businessman Ziauddin Babul (Ward No. 1) said BNP has more support in this area.
Breakdown of 16 constituencies
Chattogram has 16 parliamentary constituencies covering 15 upazilas and 34 police station areas. A total of 115 candidates from 25 parties are contesting these seats. Among them, Jamaat has withdrawn from three constituencies in favour of two allied parties.
Among Jamaat’s candidates, the strongest position is held by former MP Shahjahan Chowdhury in Chattogram-15 (Satkania–Lohagara). Apart from this, Jamaat has fielded candidates in two city constituencies, Chattogram-10 and Chattogram-11.
Additionally, in Chattogram-1 (Mirersarai), BNP candidate Nurul Amin is contesting against Jamaat’s Saifur Rahman; in Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari), BNP’s Sarwar Alomgir faces Jamaat’s Nurul Amin; and in Chattogram-7 (Rangunia), BNP’s Humam Qader Chowdhury contests against Jamaat’s A.T.M. Rezaul Karim.
BNP permanent committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “BNP is a centrist democratic party. We are talking about our programme. Meanwhile, a clandestine group is spreading false information against us. They are running campaigns using ID cards, bKash numbers, and ‘behesht’ tickets.”
On the other hand, Muhammad Shamsuzzaman Helali, Jamaat’s organisational secretary in Chattogram city and candidate for Chattogram-10, told Prothom Alo, “They [BNP] have nominated 50 loan defaulters. None of our candidates have such misconduct. Unable to find any other option, they are spreading stories like we're selling ‘Heaven tickets’.”
Discussions with local journalists, political activists, and residents reveal that in two Chattogram constituencies, BNP has three rebel candidates. Their presence could benefit rival candidates.
One of these constituencies is Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) and the other Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish). In Chandanaish, the main competitor to BNP’s Jasimuddin is Omar Faruk, son of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chairman Oli Ahmed (symbol: umbrella), who is in a strong position with Jamaat’s support. The Sunni Alliance candidate, Suleman Faruki, is also in discussion in this constituency.
In Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), a three-way contest appears to be emerging among BNP’s Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury, Jamaat’s Muhammad Zahidul Islam, and BNP’s rebel candidate, Liakat Ali (symbol: football).
Meanwhile, local conversations indicate that BNP candidates are strong in the following constituencies: Chattogram-3 (Sandwip) – Mustafa Kamal Pasha; Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) – Aslam Chowdhury; Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) – Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin; Chattogram-6 (Rauzan) – Gias Uddin; Chattogram-12 (Potia) – Enamul Haq; and Chattogram-13 (Anwara–Karnaphuli) – Sarwar Jamal Nizam.
The Greater Sunni Alliance has fielded candidates in 14 constituencies across Chattogram. Throughout Chattogram, the Qaumi (madrasa-based) and Sunni communities have localised influence. They generally do not favour Jamaat. Although their numbers are not large, in some cases their votes could play a significant role.
Overall, compared with the neighbouring Cox’s Bazar district, where the election excitement was high, Chattogram shows much less intensity in half of the constituencies. Locals say that unless the contests are extremely close, the excitement does not spread widely.
Bakhtear Uddin, associate professor of political science at Chattogram University, told Prothom Alo, “Even though the Awami League is not contesting, people are interested because BNP is participating.
Chattogram has traditionally been a BNP-dominated area, and the party seems to have the upper hand here. Although Jamaat is organisationally well-structured, for various reasons it cannot fully influence the general populace.”