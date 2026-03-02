“Why so much anger, why burn it like this?”

An exceptional art exhibition titled “Alo” is being held at the attacked and fire-damaged building of Prothom Alo, which was targeted by organised extremists.

The exhibition, arranged centering the damaged building in Karwan Bazar in the capital, draws visitors who are viewing burned computers, machineries, tables, chairs, books, documents, and other remnants recovered from the site.

Today, Monday, is the final day of the exhibition. Among the visitors was nutritionist Akhtarun Nahar Alo, who spoke about her close association with Prothom Alo. She said, “My question is—why so much anger? We may have different political views, but we are all citizens of the same country. They could have protested in other ways, even launched another newspaper if necessary. But why burn it like this?”

Even now, a burnt smell lingers upon entering the attacked building. To the left of the entrance are several paintings. One depicts a burned building; another shows law-enforcement vehicles stationed in front of it. A separate artwork portrays members of law-enforcement agencies standing guard.

On the first floor, there is also an installation showing four figures reduced to ashes. Alongside the artworks and installations, burned computer equipment and furniture from Prothom Alo have been displayed.