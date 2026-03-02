Exhibition on burned Prothom Alo building
“Why so much anger, why burn it like this?”
An exceptional art exhibition titled “Alo” is being held at the attacked and fire-damaged building of Prothom Alo, which was targeted by organised extremists.
The exhibition, arranged centering the damaged building in Karwan Bazar in the capital, draws visitors who are viewing burned computers, machineries, tables, chairs, books, documents, and other remnants recovered from the site.
Today, Monday, is the final day of the exhibition. Among the visitors was nutritionist Akhtarun Nahar Alo, who spoke about her close association with Prothom Alo. She said, “My question is—why so much anger? We may have different political views, but we are all citizens of the same country. They could have protested in other ways, even launched another newspaper if necessary. But why burn it like this?”
Even now, a burnt smell lingers upon entering the attacked building. To the left of the entrance are several paintings. One depicts a burned building; another shows law-enforcement vehicles stationed in front of it. A separate artwork portrays members of law-enforcement agencies standing guard.
On the first floor, there is also an installation showing four figures reduced to ashes. Alongside the artworks and installations, burned computer equipment and furniture from Prothom Alo have been displayed.
Around 11:30am today, singer Mahadi Faisal, a star from the music competition CloseUp1 visited the exhibition. He said, “Newspapers are the voice of ordinary people. Any attempt to silence that voice is painful for everyone. Yet the strength and determination to rise again after such an attempt to destroy it is truly inspiring. It gives all of us courage.”
On the night of 18 December last year, organised extremists attacked the Prothom Alo office, setting it on fire and carrying out looting and vandalism.
Because of the attack, the newspaper’s online news service was shut down that night. For the first time in its 26-year publishing history, the printed edition was not published on 19 December. Despite the devastating situation, Prothom Alo recovered quickly—online operations resumed within just 17 hours, and readers across the country received the printed newspaper again on the morning of 20 December.
Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, visited the exhibition at noon along with his wife, Bahnishikha Jamali. He said, “The attack on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, and others that have supported free thought and progressive culture was not an isolated incident. It is clear that a specific ideological political group was behind it—one opposed to press freedom and free thinking.”
He called for those involved to be brought swiftly under the law.
On the second floor, burned books are on display alongside books that survived the fire. Amid the debris of documents, books, furniture, and equipment lies white coffins.
Rabindra Sangeet singer Bulbul Islam and Nazrul Sangeet artist Sharmin Sathi toured the exhibition together. Bulbul Islam said, “One wonders how cruel people must be to carry out such destruction. This was clearly done in a planned manner. Such hateful incidents must never happen again.”
Sharmin Sathi added, “The destruction was far greater than I had imagined. They actually try to silence our voices and restrain our thoughts.”
The third floor displays burned metal remains along with charred electrical wiring and other damaged materials. Testimonies from Prothom Alo employees who witnessed the building burning are also being presented there.
On the fourth floor, video footage of the attack on the Prothom Alo building is being shown. Evidence of the looting and vandalism carried out by the attackers is also displayed. Among the scattered and broken items sits a flock of pigeons.
After viewing the exhibition, former World Bank official Nilufar Ahmed demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the attack.
“Their faces are clearly visible in the videos, so they can be identified. I urge the government to arrest them quickly and ensure exemplary punishment,” she added.