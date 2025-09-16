British High Commissioner visits CHT to observe UK-supported health initiatives

The UK is also funding education programmes in the region, to strengthen government education systems and provide catch-up education to help previously out-of-school children, especially girls, return to mainstream education.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said, “I’m delighted to visit the Chattogram Hill Tracts for the first time as High Commissioner. I’ve really enjoyed seeing the beautiful natural landscape as well as the warmth and hospitality of the people."

She said, “I am proud that, through our partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and our UN and local partners, the UK has supported marginalised and indigenous communities access improved health services and get an education in some of the most remote parts of the country.”

The UK is committed to inclusive development in Bangladesh, to ensure that no one is left behind, and to supporting the rights of indigenous communities and minority groups in the CHT and across the country.