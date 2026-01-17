Media convention begins

The media convention has begun in Dhaka today, Saturday, shortly after 10:15 am, with the aim of protesting against organised attacks on freedom of expression and democratic values, and of demonstrating a united stance in support of independent, responsible and courageous journalism.

The event is being jointly organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors Council.

At the start of the event, the national anthem was performed, during which all participants stood to pay their respects. This was followed by the speech session.

The programme, titled “Media Convention 2026”, is being held at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital and will continue until 1:30 pm.

In recent times, democratic values and Bangladesh as a whole have been repeatedly affected by organised violence (mob violence).