Abdul Muhith made Bangladesh high commissioner to London
The government has appointed Muhammad Abdul Muhith, former Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, as Bangladesh's new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.
This former diplomat has been serving as the Rector of the Foreign Service Academy.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification yesterday, Monday, appointing Abdul Muhith as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to London on a two-year contract.
Abdul Muhith is an officer of the 11th batch of the BCS (Foreign Affairs cadre). Before New York, he served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Austria and as Permanent Representative to the United Nations and various international organisations. His first assignment as an ambassador was in Denmark.
During his career as a professional diplomat, Abdul Muhith has held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He has worked in Bangladesh's missions in the United States, Italy, Qatar, and Kuwait.
Abdul Muhith obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees from Dhaka University.
The notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration yesterday states that Abdul Muhith is appointed on a two-year contract with Grade-1 status.
The notification further states that his pending post-retirement leave and related benefits are suspended, and he is appointed to this position under the condition that he relinquishes relationships with any other profession, business, or employment with any public, semi-government, or private organisation.
This appointment will take effect from the date of joining. Other terms of the appointment will be determined by the agreement document.