Joint forces launch operation in Jungle Salimpur of Sitakunda

Joint forces have launched an operation in Jungle Salimpur in Sitakunda, Chattogram. About 4,000 members from the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Police and Rapid Action Battalion are taking part in the drive, which began at 6:00am on Monday.

Jungle Salimpur came into renewed focus after a Rapid Action Battalion officer was killed during an operation there in January. Discussions later emerged about launching a coordinated drive in the area. However, the operation was postponed at the time as the national parliamentary election was approaching.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) of Chattogram district Md Russell told Prothom Alo this morning, “Around 4,000 members of the joint forces are participating in the operation. Details will be shared later.”

Law enforcement agencies surrounded Jungle Salimpur early in the morning. Checkpoints were set up at entry and exit routes to prevent anyone from fleeing once the operation began.