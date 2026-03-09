Joint forces launch operation in Jungle Salimpur of Sitakunda
Joint forces have launched an operation in Jungle Salimpur in Sitakunda, Chattogram. About 4,000 members from the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Police and Rapid Action Battalion are taking part in the drive, which began at 6:00am on Monday.
Jungle Salimpur came into renewed focus after a Rapid Action Battalion officer was killed during an operation there in January. Discussions later emerged about launching a coordinated drive in the area. However, the operation was postponed at the time as the national parliamentary election was approaching.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) of Chattogram district Md Russell told Prothom Alo this morning, “Around 4,000 members of the joint forces are participating in the operation. Details will be shared later.”
Law enforcement agencies surrounded Jungle Salimpur early in the morning. Checkpoints were set up at entry and exit routes to prevent anyone from fleeing once the operation began.
Members of the law enforcement agencies are taking part in the drive in several teams. In previous operations, law enforcement personnel were attacked in the area. For that reason, they are adopting strategic measures during the current operation.
On 19 January, Motaleb Hossain Bhuiyan, a deputy assistant director (Naib Subedar) of Rapid Action Battalion-7, was killed in a militant attack while conducting an operation in Jungle Salimpur.
Following the incident, Rapid Action Battalion filed a case with Sitakunda Police Station, naming Mohammad Yasin as the prime accused. The case mentioned 29 named individuals, including Nurul Haque Bhandari, and listed another 200 unidentified persons as accused.
According to the case statement, when RAB members attempted to arrest suspects, they were attacked with machetes, sharp weapons and sticks on the orders of Mohammad Yasin. The attackers also snatched away a detained suspect. Four RAB members were abducted by the accused, but they were later rescued by the Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Police.
Jungle Salimpur is located on 3,100 acres of land on the north side of the Link Road opposite the Asian University for Women, about two kilometres west of Bayezid Bostami in Chattogram city.
Although the area falls under Sitakunda upazila, it is close to the city. To its east lies Hathazari Upazila, while Bayezid Bostami police station is to the south.
Due to its remote hilly terrain, Jungle Salimpur has become a “safe haven” for criminal groups. Over the past four decades, thousands of illegal settlements have been built there after cutting government hills.
Plot trading through hill cutting is still ongoing in the area. Armed groups have been formed to maintain control over this business and occupation. These groups reportedly maintain armed guards around the clock.
Before the killing of the RAB officer, a clash between two rival groups in Jungle Salimpur in October last year left one person dead. The following day, two journalists were attacked and beaten by criminals while gathering news at the scene.
According to police and local residents, two criminal factions are active in the area. One faction is led by Mohammad Yasin, while the other is led by Rokon Uddin.
During the tenure of the Awami League government, Yasin was known as a follower of Sitakunda’s then member of parliament and Awami League leader S M Al Mamun. Since 5 August 2024, Yasin has been claiming to be a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and a follower of local MP Aslam Chowdhury.
After the RAB officer was killed, Aslam Chowdhury issued a statement to the media saying that he had no followers in Jungle Salimpur and that no member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party was involved in the incident.