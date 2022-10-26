Dengue death toll rises to 120 as 2 more die

Both deaths were reported from Dhaka.
With this, the Dengue death toll from Dhaka rose to 72. The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 36 in Chattogram, at five in Barishal, at four in Khulna and at three in Mymensingh division.
Of the new patients, 520 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 403 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 3,380 dengue patients, including 2,207 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 33,923 dengue cases and 30,423 recoveries so far this year.