Defunct human rights and information commissions

A banned Chhatra League leader from Bagerhat was not granted parole to attend the funeral prayers of his wife and infant child. Instead, their bodies were brought to the prison gate. The recent incident sparked strong reactions, with non-governmental human rights organisations calling it a clear violation of human rights.

Yet despite similar allegations surfacing at various times, no initiative has been seen from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The reason: although the state body exists on paper, in reality the commission itself has effectively not existed for nearly a year and a half.

After the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024 amid a mass uprising, the then chairperson and members of the NHRC resigned in November. The commission has not been reconstituted since, leaving one of the state’s most important human rights institutions inactive.