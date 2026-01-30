Defunct human rights and information commissions
A banned Chhatra League leader from Bagerhat was not granted parole to attend the funeral prayers of his wife and infant child. Instead, their bodies were brought to the prison gate. The recent incident sparked strong reactions, with non-governmental human rights organisations calling it a clear violation of human rights.
Yet despite similar allegations surfacing at various times, no initiative has been seen from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The reason: although the state body exists on paper, in reality the commission itself has effectively not existed for nearly a year and a half.
After the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024 amid a mass uprising, the then chairperson and members of the NHRC resigned in November. The commission has not been reconstituted since, leaving one of the state’s most important human rights institutions inactive.
The situation is the same at the Information Commission. Since September 2024, it too has been virtually non-functional. Following the resignation and removal of its chairperson and commissioners, the government has failed to reconstitute the body.
As a result, a backlog of complaints related to the right to information has piled up, with no resolution in sight. More than 600 complaints have been submitted to the commission, none of which are being heard.
Many observers see the paralysis of these two key institutions as a sign of the government’s “deliberate indifference.” Questions are being raised about whether the government has something to hide when it comes to human rights, transparency, and accountability.
However, at the very last stage of its tenure, the interim government has begun efforts to appoint a chairperson and commissioners to the NHRC. In contrast, sources at the Ministry of Information say there has been little to no initiative to reconstitute the Information Commission.
National Human Rights Commission
Under the law governing the NHRC, the commission has the authority to investigate allegations of human rights violations—either on its own initiative or based on complaints—committed by individuals or institutions.
Its powers include resolving complaints through mediation, providing legal assistance to victims, protecting the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, and marginalised groups, inspecting prisons and detention centres, and making necessary recommendations to the government to improve conditions.
The interim government expanded the commission’s mandate and powers through an amended ordinance, but these remain confined to paper. In practice, the commission is absent.
Following the fall of the Awami League government after the student-led uprising, the then NHRC chairperson, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, resigned in November 2024, along with five members. The commission has been defunct since.
A visit on Monday to the commission’s office in Karwan Bazar revealed that officials were attending training programmes. Staff members said only routine work is currently being carried out. Complaints are being recorded and advice is provided when necessary, but no effective action can be taken in the absence of a functioning commission.
The Ministry of Law said a public notice had been issued inviting applications and résumés from eligible candidates for the posts of chairperson and commissioners, with 25 January set as the deadline. A selection committee was also formed.
On condition of anonymity, a ministry official said more than 50 applications had been received. The selection committee met on Tuesday, and interviews of shortlisted candidates are scheduled for Saturday. The appointments could be completed before 12 February.
Vacuum at the Information Commission
Under the Right to Information Act, 2009, the Information Commission is responsible for ensuring citizens’ right to access information and for promoting transparency and accountability in both public and private institutions. Citizens can file complaints with the commission if information is denied, and following hearings, the commission can impose fines, order compensation, or recommend departmental action.
Former Chief Information Commissioner Abdul Malek and Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam resigned in September 2024. Another commissioner, Masuda Bhatti, was removed in January last year. Despite the passage of a long period, the interim government has failed to appoint a new chief information commissioner and commissioners. The commission currently does not even have a regular secretary; Additional Secretary Md Yasin of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been given charge on an additional basis.
A visit on Tuesday to the Information Commission’s office in Agargaon found layers of dust covering various parts of the building. An official, speaking anonymously, said hearings have been suspended due to the absence of commissioners.
According to commission sources, more than 12,000 applications for information were filed nationwide in 2024 alone. From the inception of the law until December that year, the total number of applications exceeded 168,000. Since the commission became non-functional, more than 600 complaints remain pending.
Asked when a chief information commissioner and commissioners might be appointed, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told Prothom Alo, “There is a process that must be followed. I started working on this after taking office.”
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman told Prothom Alo that there is no precedent in Bangladesh—or, to his knowledge, anywhere in the world—for failing to reconstitute two such crucial institutions for nearly a year and a half.
He believes the government has deliberately refrained from reconstituting the two bodies. This raises the question of whether the interim government feared that, once formed, these institutions might expose human rights violations, lack of transparency, and irregularities that occurred during its own tenure.