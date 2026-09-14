Hilsa production declines for 4 reasons, prices high even in peak season

The fish market on the ground floor of the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital was bustling with hilsa vendors.

At five shops, they sat with hilsa on display, waiting for customers. A customer, Altaf Hossain, was bargaining over the price of hilsa.

He said, “I have come to buy hilsa for the second time this year. I thought I would buy a one-kilogram fish. They are asking Tk 2,400. I bought one last time for Tk 1,800. What happened this year?”

Altaf Hossain bought two 750-gram hilsa from fish trader Shukkur Ali’s shop. He could not afford a one-kilogram fish because it wasn't in my budget. Two baskets at Shukkur Ali’s shop contained 250-gram hilsa.

He said, “This year, there is greater demand for this type of hilsa. The price of hilsa will never come down again. This year, all types of hilsa are Tk 400 to Tk 500 more expensive than last year.” He has been in the fish trade for 20 years and said he had never seen hilsa prices this high.