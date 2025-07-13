Chief adviser Yunus sends Modi mangoes in a sweet gesture of goodwill

A consignment of mangoes, sent by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a goodwill gesture between the two neighbours, is scheduled to reach New Delhi on Monday.

The consignment containing 1,000 kilogrammes of renowned mango variety 'Haribhanga' will reach New Delhi on Monday, UNB reports quoting an official at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as saying.

The mangoes will also be shared with dignitaries from the Indian Prime Minister's Office, diplomats and other officials within the next couple of days as part of a friendly exchange between the two neighbouring countries.

The interim government is also sending mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on Thursday sent 300 kilogrammes of the popular Haribhanga mangoes as a gift to the Chief Minister of India’s Tripura state and other dignitaries.