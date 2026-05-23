2 employees of WEWB, 1 employee of PKB suspended for 'bribes'

Two employees of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board have been temporarily suspended from their jobs on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for approving financial grants for the families of deceased expatriate workers.

This decision was made through an office order from the board on 23 May 2026, says a press release.

Additionally, a peon from the Probashi Kallyan Bank has also been temporarily suspended on charges of accepting bribes under the pretext of providing loans.

The employees temporarily suspended are security guard Md Shafi Uddin and office assistant Palash Chandra Roy from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, and peon Shamim from the Probashi Kallyan Bank.