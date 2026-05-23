2 employees of WEWB, 1 employee of PKB suspended for 'bribes'
Two employees of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board have been temporarily suspended from their jobs on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for approving financial grants for the families of deceased expatriate workers.
This decision was made through an office order from the board on 23 May 2026, says a press release.
Additionally, a peon from the Probashi Kallyan Bank has also been temporarily suspended on charges of accepting bribes under the pretext of providing loans.
The employees temporarily suspended are security guard Md Shafi Uddin and office assistant Palash Chandra Roy from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, and peon Shamim from the Probashi Kallyan Bank.
To complete the process of granting financial aid to the family of deceased expatriate worker Md Kaiyum (father: late Md. Hafiz Uddin, village: Patolashi, Gafargaon, Mymensingh) due to his death in Saudi Arabia, these two employees unethically accepted cash from the victim's family.
On the other hand, Shamim, the peon of Probashi Kallyan Bank, unethically accepted money from the victim under the pretense of providing a loan.
The media and the affected family filed a complaint with clear video evidence to the State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md Nurul Haque.
The State Minister immediately went to the office of the accused along with the Director General of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board and the complainants, confirmed the truth of the allegations, and ordered the temporary suspension.
Such behaviour by the employees has severely tarnished the reputation and image of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board and is deemed a breach of discipline. Therefore, according to the respective regulations of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board and the Probashi Kallyan Bank, they have been temporarily suspended from their jobs starting 23 May 2026.
During the suspension period, they will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per prevailing regulations.
State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare, Md Nurul Haque, stated that a ''zero tolerance'' policy will be followed against any irregularities, corruption, or harassment while providing services to expatriate remittance fighters and their families, both domestically and in embassies.
He also warned other officials that negligence or irregularities in assisting expatriates will not be tolerated.