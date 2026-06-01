Curiosity sparks over ‘autonomous underwater vehicle’ caught in fishermen’s net in Bay

A mechanical object, closely resembling an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), has been caught in the nets of fishermen during a fishing expedition off the coast of Patharghata in Barguna.

The recovery of the red and yellow device, measuring approximately eight feet in length, has ignited widespread curiosity ranging from the local fishing community to administrative and research circles.

Oceanographers initially suspect that the object could be an ‘Autonomous Underwater Vehicle’ (AUV)—an automated subsurface research vessel.

Across the globe, such vessels are deployed for marine research, environmental monitoring, seabed mapping, climate data collection, and military surveillance.

Its appearance in the coastal waters of Bangladesh within the Bay of Bengal has raised significant interest.