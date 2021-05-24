Land ministry, upay sign MoU on land fee payment

Mobile financial service provider upay signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the land ministry to facilitate the citizens of Bangladesh to pay different land-related fees through it.

Under the MoU, upay users will be able to pay various land-related fees, including the fee for e-porcha, mutation and land development tax, from the comfort of their home.

Sydul Haque Khandker and Pradip Kumar Das, additional secretary (development) of the land ministry signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.