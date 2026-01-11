Analysis
Why is there an attempt to obstruct journalists’ entry into the secretariat again?
The Bangladesh secretariat is more than merely an administrative complex, it is the nerve centre of state governance. Policies and decisions are made here that directly affect the lives of the country’s people. It is the responsibility of the media to place these decisions and administrative activities before the public. One of the core functions of the press, as the “fourth pillar” of the state, is to ensure accountability. Yet media professionals periodically face obstacles when it comes to access to the secretariat. Instead of facilitating journalists’ work, complications are simply being stepped up.
After various difficulties, the interim government introduced a new policy and, through the Press Information Department (PID), issued press accreditation cards to journalists. However, an initiative has now emerged that would effectively render those cards meaningless. Despite holding press accreditation cards, journalists are being required to obtain a separate pass from the Ministry of Home Affairs to enter the secretariat. For many years, the PID card has been the recognised and effective means of access to the secretariat. Now it is being said that even with an accreditation card, journalists will need an additional security pass from the home ministry to enter.A source in the home ministry said that they will now issue digital cards. The ministry has also recently held a meeting with PID on the matter.
However, this initiative has sparked resentment among journalists, particularly those who cover the secretariat. Many are asking whether this is purely a security-related decision, or a subtle strategy to curtail journalists’ access to the secretariat. Professional journalists argue that if a separate pass is ultimately required for entry to the secretariat, then what is the rationale for the PID’s press accreditation card? Why should journalists need to obtain cards from two different authorities?
At a meeting held at the secretariat media centre on 4 January, the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters’ Forum conveyed these concerns to Information and Broadcasting Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan. The information adviser said she would hold a meeting with the home ministry on the issue, accompanied by two representatives of the Secretariat Reporters’ Forum.
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, the information advisor said that journalists would be able to enter the secretariat under the existing system, using their accreditation cards. She said she was not aware of any process initiated by the home ministry to issue a separate security pass.
A long-standing complication
The tug-of-war push over journalists’ access to the secretariat is nothing new. Journalists’ press accreditation cards are issued by the PID under the information ministry. According to PID, during the Awami League government’s tenure, the number of press accreditation cardholders at one stage rose to around 7,500. Later, still under the Awami League, the quota was reduced, bringing the number of valid cards down to around 2,900.
After the interim government took office, the press accreditation cards of 167 journalists were cancelled in three phases. The Editors’ Council protested the blanket decision, describing it as a threat to press freedom. Various journalists’ organisations, including the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), also expressed concern.
Following this criticism, the government announced in December 2024 that the cancelled cards would be reconsidered where applicable. Journalists dissatisfied with the decision would have the opportunity to submit written applications. Those applications would be examined and necessary steps taken accordingly.
After the fire at the secretariat in December 2024, restrictions were imposed on journalists’ entry citing security concerns. Entry to the secretariat was barred even for those holding press accreditation cards. It was later said that temporary passes would be issued, but following criticism on social media a list of a fixed number of journalists was drawn up. Journalists on that list, 615 in total, were allowed to enter the secretariat. The rest were kept out despite holding valid cards.
In this situation, a 17-member committee was formed in January to review the press accreditation policy. Based on the committee’s recommendations, a new policy was issued in February. The number of cards was reduced somewhat and their validity was set at three years.
However, even after four and a half months, the policy was not implemented. When cards finally began to be issued, they still did not allow direct entry to the secretariat, journalists had to match their names with a separate list at the gates, often creating awkward situations. More recently, however, this practice has been relaxed.
Meanwhile, the initiative for a separate pass from the home ministry has come to the fore. Separate application forms were prepared for this purpose, and many journalists have applied, although card distribution has not yet begun. A source in the home ministry said they might start issuing the cards soon.
Manabzamin editor-in-chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury described the move to issue a separate card for journalists’ entry into the secretariat as a “very bad” decision. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that one “experiment” after another was underway to find ways to obstruct journalists. The PID card alone is sufficient for entry to the secretariat, he said, adding that there was no need for a separate card from the home ministry. This decision should be withdrawn, he said.
Urgent need for reconsideration
A source in PID said that if the initiative of the home ministry is implemented, not all accredited journalists will receive this pass. Only a limited number of journalists from each organisation will be issued the pass. The accreditation card will be treated merely as a preliminary eligibility criterion.
Yet press accreditation cards are issued through scrutiny by a designated committee, the very purpose of which is to ensure that journalists have access to important state institutions for their work. Journalists fear that this new decision will add to administrative complications and effectively render the PID’s accreditation system meaningless.
Masudul Haque, president of the Secretariat Reporters’ Forum, told Prothom Alo that he does not see the need for a separate card for journalists when they already hold PID press accreditation cards. He said the matter has been communicated to the Information Adviser, and they hope for a quick resolution. However, it must also be ensured that the PID press accreditation cards are issued only to professional journalists.
The secretariat is a state institution run with the public’s tax money. It is the journalists’ responsibility to report what decisions are being made there and how they are being made. Erecting unnecessary barriers in the way of fulfilling this duty goes against democratic values. Making a separate pass mandatory despite the presence of press accreditation cards would not only call into question journalists’ professional independence but also the public’s right to access information.
If this initiative is not reconsidered immediately, journalists’ discontent will grow further. At that point, the question will arise even more forcefully -- does the government see the media as a partner in democracy, or as a potential risk? The answer to this question will determine the direction of the relationship between the state and the media.