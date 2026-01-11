Why is there an attempt to obstruct journalists’ entry into the secretariat again?

The Bangladesh secretariat is more than merely an administrative complex, it is the nerve centre of state governance. Policies and decisions are made here that directly affect the lives of the country’s people. It is the responsibility of the media to place these decisions and administrative activities before the public. One of the core functions of the press, as the “fourth pillar” of the state, is to ensure accountability. Yet media professionals periodically face obstacles when it comes to access to the secretariat. Instead of facilitating journalists’ work, complications are simply being stepped up.

After various difficulties, the interim government introduced a new policy and, through the Press Information Department (PID), issued press accreditation cards to journalists. However, an initiative has now emerged that would effectively render those cards meaningless. Despite holding press accreditation cards, journalists are being required to obtain a separate pass from the Ministry of Home Affairs to enter the secretariat. For many years, the PID card has been the recognised and effective means of access to the secretariat. Now it is being said that even with an accreditation card, journalists will need an additional security pass from the home ministry to enter.A source in the home ministry said that they will now issue digital cards. The ministry has also recently held a meeting with PID on the matter.