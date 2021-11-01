Late artist Qayyum Chowdhury’s wife Tahera Khanam passes away

She suffered an injury after falling down at her home last Friday. Since then, she was undergoing treatment at Square Hospital.
Her namaz-e-janaza will be held Monday after Asar prayers at Azimpur Chhapra Mosque. She will be buried at the Azimpur graveyard.
Born in 1935, artist Tahera Khanam completed her graduation in drawing and painting from then Government Institute of Arts and Crafts (presently known as the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka), Dhaka in 1959.
She was one of the first four female students of institution in 1954.
Known as one of the pioneers and first generation painters in Bangladesh, Qayyum Chowdhury married Tahera Khanam in 1960.
Qayyum Chowdhury passed away on November 30, 2014, at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital, after suffering a cardiac arrest on the fourth day of Bengal Foundation's classical music festival at Bangladesh Army Stadium.