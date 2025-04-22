Interpol red notice against former IGP Benazir
The Interpol has issued a red notice against former inspector general of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed, according to the police headquarters.
Enamul Haque Sagar, assistant inspector general of police (public relations and media wing), confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying it was issued in the current month. However, the former IGP is yet to be included on the ‘most wanted’ list on the Interpol website.
The police’s National Central Bureau (NCB) requested the Interpol to issue a red notice against 12 people, including fallen prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the former IGP. They all are now hiding abroad.
According to a police source, the red notice application against Benazir mentioned his alleged financial crimes, while the others included evidence of the concerned individuals’ involvement in crimes against humanity.
Benazir left the country along with his family on 4 May, when the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were already investigating allegations of his corruption and financial irregularities under the Awami League regime.
He served as the IGP from 2020 to 2022, after completing his tenure as the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from 2015 to 2020.