Information Commission expected to be formed soon

UNB
Dhaka
Information and broadcasting ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is set to form the Information Commission soon.

A gazette notification regarding the formation of the commission is expected to be issued within the next few days, said a handout of the ministry issued today, Saturday.

According to the Right to Information Act, 2009, the commission, consisting of one Chief Information Commissioner and two Information Commissioners, will be formed, and at least one of the two commissioners must be a woman, it said.

