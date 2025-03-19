Army chief meets chief adviser, discusses security, development
The chief of army staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, has paid a courtesy call on the chief adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, at the state guest house Jamuna.
The meeting took place on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate in a press release.
The army chief briefed the chief adviser on his recent visit to the Central African Republic, with optimism that the trip would play a conducive role in enhancing bilateral ties as well as military cooperation.
He also briefed the chief adviser about the overall security situation and military activities across the country. He discussed different initiatives undertaken by the army for development and stability in the country.
General Waker-Uz-Zaman also informed Professor Yunus about the findings and recommendations of the just concluded high-level council on ensuring justice for deprived army officers and the updates of an ongoing council for dismissed JCOs and other ranks. He also highlighted the army’s contribution in treating the students and people who sustained injuries during the July-August mass uprising.
The chief adviser lauded the army for its role and contribution and provided necessary instructions for the future. He hoped that the military would continue to uphold professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.