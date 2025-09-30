Purchase committee approves import of fertiliser, expansion of highway

The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP) on Tuesday approved several major proposals including the import of fertiliser under government-to-government (G2G) agreements and the expansion of a key highway.

Chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, the committee reviewed proposals placed by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Road Transport and Highways Division.

The committee approved five separate proposals for the import of DAP and TSP fertilisers to meet the country’s demand through the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).