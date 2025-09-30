Purchase committee approves import of fertiliser, expansion of highway
The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP) on Tuesday approved several major proposals including the import of fertiliser under government-to-government (G2G) agreements and the expansion of a key highway.
Chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, the committee reviewed proposals placed by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Road Transport and Highways Division.
The committee approved five separate proposals for the import of DAP and TSP fertilisers to meet the country’s demand through the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).
As per the decision, Banyan International Trading Limited, China will supply 40,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser (3rd lot) at a total cost of Tk 378.83 crore, with each tonne priced at USD 772.50.
The OCP Nutricrops, Morocco will supply 30,000 metric tonnes of TSP fertiliser (6th lot) at Tk 215.28 crore (USD 585.33 per tonne), 30,000 metric tonnes of TSP fertiliser (7th lot) at Tk 215.28 crore (USD 585.33 per tonne), 40,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser (5th lot) at Tk 372.86 crore (USD 760.33 per tonne) and 40,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser (6th optional 1st lot) at Tk 372.25 crore (USD 760.33 per tonne).
Officials said these imports are part of the government’s regular state-level agreements with China and Morocco to ensure smooth fertiliser supply for farmers.
The ACCGP also approved a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division regarding the “Upgradation of Ashuganj River Port–Sarail–Dharkhar–Akhaura Land Port Highway to a 4-lane National Highway (1st revised)” project.
Under Package No. WP-01 (Part-1), which covers the Ashuganj roundabout to Sarail roundabout (11.56 km) segment, the committee recommended approval of Variation Order-1 (VO-1).
The original contract price was Tk 553.43 crore while variation order added Tk 163.83 crore with revised total contract value now stands at Tk 717.27 crore.
The work will be carried out by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Mumbai, India, the same contractor engaged under the original agreement.
Officials said the additional cost involves changes in design and scope of work to ensure durability and quality improvement in line with revised project requirements.