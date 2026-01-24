A 10-story hospital will be built in Nilphamari with China's grant

A specialised hospital with a thousand beds, funded by China, will be built in the Nilphamari district of northern Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Health has announced that after examining and assessing applications and locations from at least 20 districts, including Thakurgaon, Rangpur, and Panchagarh, this district was chosen for the hospital's construction.

The Health Secretary, Saidur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that there is no good hospital for healthcare in Nilphamari.

Therefore, this hospital, funded by China, is being built in Nilphamari. The Chinese government will provide the infrastructure, while the government will recruit personnel.