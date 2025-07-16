Consensus reached on holding referendum for amending caretaker govt provision: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz said that any future amendment to the caretaker government provision will require a referendum after the incorporation of it in the existing constitution by the caretaker government.

As there is no disagreement among political parties on the reintroduction of the caretaker government, the idea of a referendum for any future change has been proposed, he said.

He also expressed hope that a consensus would be reached by next week regarding the appointment of the head of the caretaker government.

The Commission’s vice-chairman further mentioned that certain decisions have been reached during the discussion regarding constitutional amendments, saying if an upper house (bicameral parliament ) is not formed, or until it is formed, amendments to the constitution will require the approval of the majority of the members of the parliament.