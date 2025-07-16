Consensus reached on holding referendum for amending caretaker govt provision: Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission Vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said that as all political parties are in agreement on the existing constitutional provision regarding the caretaker government, they have collectively decided to pursue a referendum should any future amendments to the system become necessary.
He made this remark while presenting a summary of Tuesday’s discussion with political parties at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, following the 14th day of the second phase of daylong talks.
Professor Ali Riaz said that any future amendment to the caretaker government provision will require a referendum after the incorporation of it in the existing constitution by the caretaker government.
As there is no disagreement among political parties on the reintroduction of the caretaker government, the idea of a referendum for any future change has been proposed, he said.
He also expressed hope that a consensus would be reached by next week regarding the appointment of the head of the caretaker government.
The Commission’s vice-chairman further mentioned that certain decisions have been reached during the discussion regarding constitutional amendments, saying if an upper house (bicameral parliament ) is not formed, or until it is formed, amendments to the constitution will require the approval of the majority of the members of the parliament.
However, for specific articles — such as the Preamble, the Fundamental Principles of State, Articles 48, 56, and 142, and Articles 58B, 58C, 58D, and 58E related to the caretaker government system — a referendum will be mandatory if these are to be amended, he added.
Noting that the majority party and alliances support the establishment of a bicameral parliament, Professor Riaz said the majority party expressed similar views during the first phase of discussions.
But, consensus on the process of forming the bicameral parliament has not yet been achieved, he said, adding that some political parties suggest the upper house should be formed based on proportional representation of votes, while others propose it be based on the number of seats.
Ali Riaz said that since the political parties and alliances have not reached a consensus on this matter even after several rounds of discussions, they have entrusted the Commission with the responsibility of making a decision.
He made an expectation that the National Consensus Commission would reach a position by next week through internal consultations and informal discussions with political parties regarding the bicameral parliament.
Representatives from 30 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party joined the talks.
Commission members- Justice Md. Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, and Md. Ayub Mia, and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, Monir Haidar were present.