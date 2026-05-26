RAB on highest alert to ensure Eid security: DG
Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Additional IGP Md Ahsan Habib Palash, has said that they have taken the highest level of preparedness to maintain law and order across the country during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
"All RAB battalions are conducting robust patrolling, operating checkpoints, and strengthening intelligence surveillance in their respective areas to ensure public safety during Eid," Palash said.
He made the remarks today while speaking after visiting the National Eidgah premises.
RAB chief said that mobile checkpoints and search operations are being conducted in coordination with other law enforcement agencies at important locations in the capital and across the country.
Special security measures have also been taken for major Eid congregations, he also said.
Palash stated that intelligence monitoring has been intensified to prevent black marketing, illegal stockpiling, price manipulation, food adulteration, and the circulation of counterfeit products aimed at destabilizing the market during Eid.
He also said that online monitoring activities will continue round the clock.
"As major cities become comparatively less crowded during Eid holidays, risks of theft, robbery, and mugging tend to increase. To address this, night patrols and security checkpoints have been increased at metropolitan, district, and upazila levels nationwide," he said.
The RAB chief also mentioned, "RAB has taken all-out measures so that people can celebrate Eid peacefully and joyfully with their families and relatives."
He further added that RAB's regular patrols, intelligence surveillance, and operational activities against terrorism and other criminal activities will continue uninterrupted to keep the country's law and order situation stable.