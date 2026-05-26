RAB on highest alert to ensure Eid security: DG

He made the remarks today while speaking after visiting the National Eidgah premises.

RAB chief said that mobile checkpoints and search operations are being conducted in coordination with other law enforcement agencies at important locations in the capital and across the country.

Special security measures have also been taken for major Eid congregations, he also said.

Palash stated that intelligence monitoring has been intensified to prevent black marketing, illegal stockpiling, price manipulation, food adulteration, and the circulation of counterfeit products aimed at destabilizing the market during Eid.