No security threat surrounding Shaheed Day events: DMP commissioner
The commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, has said there is no security concern surrounding the observance of Shaheed Dibosh (martyrs' day) and International Mother Language Day.
He made the remarks at a press briefing held at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at 11:00 am today (Friday). The briefing focused on security arrangements for the occasion.
Tomorrow (Saturday) marks Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day. The official programme will begin at 12:01am tonight with the laying of wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in tribute to the martyrs.
DMP has urged city residents to follow designated routes for entering and exiting the Central Shaheed Minar.
Visitors must enter via Palashi Mor and Jagannath Hall Crossing. No other routes will be allowed for access. After paying tribute, attendees must exit through Ramna Crossing toward Doel Chattar or via Chankharpul. Authorities have requested everyone to strictly follow these directions in the interest of discipline and security.
According to the DMP Commissioner, the president and the prime minister will lay wreaths at the first hour of Ekushey February. They will be followed by other high-ranking state officials and foreign diplomats.
The Central Shaheed Minar will be opened to the general public at around 12:40 am. The Commissioner requested citizens to remain patient until then.
Although no specific security threat has been identified, regular police deployments will be supplemented by SWAT, dog squads, bomb disposal teams and crime scene units. Intelligence surveillance and cyber monitoring will also be in place.
DMP has requested the public not to bring any sharp objects, flammable materials or explosives to the venue.
Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Anisur Rahman said traffic diversions will be enforced at seven points: Shahbagh Crossing, Nilkhet Crossing, Shahidullah Hall Crossing, High Court Crossing, Chankharpul Crossing, Palashi Crossing and Bakshibazar Crossing.
Multi-layer security
In a separate press briefing held at the Central Shaheed Minar in the afternoon, the Director General of Rapid Action Battalion, KM Shahidur Rahman, said security will be ensured in multiple layers. The entire Shaheed Minar area will be monitored through 64 CCTV cameras.
He also spoke about the overall law and order situation in the country, stating that no activities that harass ordinary citizens or hold them hostage in the name of protest will be tolerated. Law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant to ensure that normal public activities are not disrupted.