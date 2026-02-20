No security threat surrounding Shaheed Day events: DMP commissioner

The commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, has said there is no security concern surrounding the observance of Shaheed Dibosh (martyrs' day) and International Mother Language Day.

He made the remarks at a press briefing held at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital at 11:00 am today (Friday). The briefing focused on security arrangements for the occasion.

Tomorrow (Saturday) marks Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day. The official programme will begin at 12:01am tonight with the laying of wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in tribute to the martyrs.