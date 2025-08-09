Human rights of small ethnic groups has not improved

To date, a proposal was made for Chakma Circle Chief Barrister Raja Devasish Roy to be a part of one of the reform commissions formed during the interim government. However, he was ultimately not included. Last October, Raja Devasish Roy told Prothom Alo, "Those involved in the formation of the reform commission had proposed my inclusion. I cannot say how that appointment proposal was ultimately cancelled."

Nirupa Dewan and Ilira Dewan were included in the Women's Affairs Reform Commission and the Local Government Reform Commission, respectively. However, Nirupa Dewan believes the recommendations of these commissions did not do justice to the long-standing demands of small ethnic groups. She told Prothom Alo, "The term 'indigenous' is not even in the constitution reform commission. Yet, the Chief Advisor himself used this word when he came to the country last August. The issue of constitutional recognition has been completely ignored by the constitution reform commission."

The National Consensus Commission has met with various political parties. The Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) is a major party in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and the one with which the government signed the historic Hill Tracts Peace Accord in 1997. However, the commission did not hold any discussions with the JSS. Deepayan Khisa, a member of the JSS central committee, said, "Despite repeated requests for a meeting with the Consensus Commission, they did not respond."