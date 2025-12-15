National Equipment Identity Register launch deferred to 1 January

The BTRC stated in the press release that, in preparation for the launch of the NEIR system, all mobile phone importers in the country were required to submit the IMEI (identification number) and other details of all unsold mobile phones by 15 December.

However, many businesses have still not been able to submit the information for the unsold phones in their possession.

Considering the convenience of the businesses in this situation, the government has decided to move the NEIR system launch date from 16 December 2025 to 1 January 2026.

The press release also stated that the deadline for submitting information to register unsold mobile phones on the network has been extended to 31 December.