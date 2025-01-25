Khaleda Zia leaves hospital after 17 days
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has reached her son’s residence at London in the United Kingdom, after receiving treatment at a hospital for 17 days.
She went home from The London Clinic at around 9:30 pm (local time) on Friday. From now on, she will be treated at home under the supervision of physicians Patrick Kennedy and Jennifer Cross.
Tarique Rahman, her son and the acting chairman of the BNP, drove her from the hospital to the residence in Kingston, North London. They were accompanied by Zubaida Rahman, wife of Tarique, and Syeda Shamila Rahman, wife of his younger brother late Arafat Rahman Koko.
AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician of Khaleda Zia, said on Thursday night (local time) that the medical board had not yet made a decision regarding her liver transplant. Further decisions would be taken considering her age and current health condition.
Khaleda Zia arrived in London on 8 January for advanced medical treatment. Upon landing at Heathrow Airport, she was taken directly to The London Clinic, a private specialised hospital.
Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman attended a prayer gathering organised by the UK BNP on Friday, marking his younger brother Arafat Rahman Koko’s death anniversary.
At the Brick Lane mosque in East London, Tarique, along with others, prayed for his mother’s recovery and for his brother’s soul.
Tarique Rahman said after the changes that took place in the country on 5 August, the people in Bangladesh hope for building a nation that reflects the aspirations of the masses. He expressed optimism about fulfilling the aspirations in phases.