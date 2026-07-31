Gas shortage adds to load-shedding misery

A sharp nationwide gas shortage has persisted for more than a week following a reduction in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The shortage has disrupted industrial production and household cooking, while electricity generation has also fallen.

As a result, consumers are now facing widespread load-shedding in addition to the gas crisis. Daily power shortages have exceeded 2,500 megawatts. It remains uncertain when gas supply will return to normal.

According to sources at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Excelerate Energy has requested until 10 August to fully restore operations at its fire-damaged LNG terminal.

Before then, efforts are underway to restart the terminal’s undamaged boiler. If that unit can be brought back online, it will increase gas supply by 300 million cubic feet per day, easing the crisis to some extent.

Two Petrobangla officials told Prothom Alo that several replacement parts have already been imported from abroad and delivered to the terminal. Alongside the foreign technical team, engineers from a local shipbuilding company have joined the repair work.