38 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Thirty-eight more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
Of the new patients, 13 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 428 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The number of deaths remained at 23, with no new fatalities reported during this period, the DGHS added.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.
According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.