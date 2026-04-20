Energy crisis: Generator-dependent mobile networks under pressure from power shortages

The ongoing load-shedding and power crisis in the country are now beginning to affect mobile network infrastructure. Due to the irregular supply from the national grid, network operations have become almost entirely dependent on generators. As a result, daily fuel demand has surged to nearly 100,000 litres.

According to data from mobile operators, approximately 52,425 litres of diesel and 19,859 litres of octane are being consumed each day merely to keep mobile base transceiver stations (BTS) operational.

In addition, a further 27,196 litres of diesel are required to maintain data centres and switching infrastructure, they said.