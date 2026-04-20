Energy crisis: Generator-dependent mobile networks under pressure from power shortages
Operators fear that further disruptions in electricity and fuel supply will initially weaken network coverage in rural and marginal areas. This could subsequently lead to call drops, data slowdowns, and partial network outages in urban areas as well.
The ongoing load-shedding and power crisis in the country are now beginning to affect mobile network infrastructure. Due to the irregular supply from the national grid, network operations have become almost entirely dependent on generators. As a result, daily fuel demand has surged to nearly 100,000 litres.
According to data from mobile operators, approximately 52,425 litres of diesel and 19,859 litres of octane are being consumed each day merely to keep mobile base transceiver stations (BTS) operational.
In addition, a further 27,196 litres of diesel are required to maintain data centres and switching infrastructure, they said.
However, operators warn that if adequate fuel supplies are not ensured amid the fuel crisis triggered by the Iran war, its impact could rapidly spread across the mobile network.
An analysis of operator data shows that data centres located across different regions of the country require around 4 megawatts of electricity daily. In the absence of grid power, maintaining these facilities requires between 500 and 600 litres of fuel per hour.
Operator authorities report that the data centres of Grameenphone, Robi, and Banglalink together consume an average of 27,196 litres of diesel daily—of which Grameenphone accounts for 11,184 litres, Robi 9,732 litres, and Banglalink 8,200 litres.
Operators do have backup systems but under the current circumstances, there are concerns about how long such backup can be sustained. It must be remembered that the data centre is the brain of the operator—if it goes down, the entire network goes down.Lieutenant Colonel (retd.) Mohammad Zulfikar, Secretary General of AMTOB
According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the country has more than 185 million mobile subscribers.
Operators fear that further disruptions in electricity and fuel supply will initially weaken network coverage in rural and marginal areas. This could subsequently lead to call drops, data slowdowns, and partial network outages in urban areas as well.
If generators cannot be run for extended periods, there is also a risk of complete network shutdowns in specific locations, they apprehended.
Lieutenant Colonel (retd.) Mohammad Zulfikar, Secretary General of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB), told Prothom Alo that any disruption or shutdown of operators’ data centres due to power or fuel shortages could quickly have widespread repercussions across the entire network.
“Operators do have backup systems,” he said, “but under the current circumstances, there are concerns about how long such backup can be sustained. It must be remembered that the data centre is the brain of the operator—if it goes down, the entire network goes down.”
Letter to BTRC
In this context, AMTOB sent an urgent letter to BTRC last Saturday. The letter states that during storms, many parts of the country are experiencing continuous load-shedding lasting five to eight hours a day. As a result, operators have become fully reliant on generators. If the electricity and fuel crisis persists, the country’s mobile network system could face the risk of a major disruption.
AMTOB also warned that any large-scale network disruption would affect emergency ambulance and fire service communications, banking and mobile financial services, government digital operations, and coordination among law enforcement agencies.
Highlighting logistical challenges alongside fuel shortages, the letter further notes that barriers imposed by law enforcement agencies during inter-district fuel transportation, coupled with the absence of direct supply from depots, have caused fuel reserves at many critical telecom sites to fall to alarming levels.
AMTOB also warned that any large-scale network disruption would affect emergency ambulance and fire service communications, banking and mobile financial services, government digital operations, and coordination among law enforcement agencies.
The letter recommends four urgent measures: ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to core networks and data centres; prioritising power connections for BTS sites; enabling direct fuel supply at designated operator points; and issuing clear instructions to prevent obstruction of telecom fuel transportation.
BTRC Chairman Major General (retd.) Md Emdad ul Bari told Prothom Alo that telecommunications is an essential service. Efforts are being made in coordination with the ministries of Posts and Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technology, and Power and Energy to ensure that services are not disrupted under any circumstances.
However, he added that safeguards would also be in place to prevent misuse under the guise of priority access.