DUCSU museum: Jinnah’s photographs added, what else is included and omitted
Before the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election on 9 September last year, the museum showcased photographs and artefacts depicting major historical movements and struggles of Bangladesh, along with iconic portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Following its reopening yesterday, Sunday, significant changes were made to the collection. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s solo portraits were removed, whilst three photographs of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were added.
However, the three displayed photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah were vandalised and torn down today, Monday. In protest against displaying Jinnah’s pictures, activists of the Dhaka University unit Chhatra Federation have hung a photograph, which shows the former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami and convicted in cases of crimes against humanity (later deceased) Ghulam Azam being beaten with shoes.
Currently, the DUCSU museum features no solo photographs of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across sections detailing the 1952 Language Movement, the 1954 United Front election, the 1966 Six-Point Demand, the 1968 Agartala Conspiracy Case, the 1969 Mass Uprising, the 1970 General Election, or the Liberation War of 1971.
However, the section covering 1971 to 1975 includes a photograph of the weddings of Bangabandhu’s two sons in 1974 alongside a newspaper cutting regarding the founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL).
The three photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed (until noon) included one from 21 March 1948, showing him delivering a speech at the then Racecourse Maidan (currently Suhrawady Udyan), where he declared Urdu as the sole state language of Pakistan. Another was a group photograph from the 1940 All India Muslim League conference in Lahore, and the third was a news clipping from Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper regarding the 1970 election.
Additionally, the museum features portraits of prominent historical figures including AK Fazlul Huq, Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, MAG Osmani, Nawab Salimullah, Ziaur Rahman, and Khaleda Zia.
Why Bangabandhu’s photographs omitted
No photographs highlighting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s pivotal role in Bangladesh’s independence movement have been retained in the museum. Instead, the 1971–1975 section displays photographs of his two sons’ weddings and framed newspaper cuttings featuring his image.
Newspaper cuttings titled “No Opposition Party in Bangladesh” and two images depicting the 1974 famine have also been added.
When asked about the absence of Bangabandhu’s photographs, Fatima Tasnim Juma, the DUCSU Secretary for Liberation War and Movement Affairs involved in the museum’s renovation, told Prothom Alo, “After 5 August 2024, images of ‘all icons of fascism’ were removed. It was not solely my individual decision.”
She claimed that various aspects of Bangabandhu’s political career were integrated during the reorganisation. She stated, “We newly added details regarding the 7 March speech, the Six-Point movement, and photographs of the sector commanders. There are images of Mujib prior to 1971 as well as after 1971.”
Denying the complete removal of solo portraits, she added, “It is incorrect to say there are no solo photos; there is a solo image representing the Six-Point movement, and a wooden artwork depicting the 7 March speech has also been displayed.”
However, a walkthrough of the entire museum revealed no solo photograph of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman related to the Six-Point movement.
Regarding the inclusion of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s photographs, Fatima Tasnim Juma explained that the images were accompanied by captions contextualising his address at Dhaka University. She stated that the aim was not to glorify Jinnah or portray him favourably, but rather to document historical events in which he was directly involved.
Shift in presentation
Following the renovation, the museum chronicles historical events spanning from the establishment of Dhaka University in 1921 to the Language Movement, the Liberation War, anti-autocracy movements, various socio-political campaigns, and the July Uprising of 2024.
Exhibits include martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement, rare captures of the protests, a portrait of one of the central organisers Pearu Sardar, and the text of Mahbub Ul Alam Choudhury’s poem, “Kandte Asini Phansir Dabi Niye Eshechi” (“I Have Not Come to Weep, I Have Come to Demand Execution”).
The Liberation War section showcases portraits of the 11 Sector Commanders, photographs of the Pakistani military surrender, portraits of martyred intellectuals from Dhaka University, and the seven Bir Sreshtho (highest military awardees). Etched below these exhibits is a relief sculpture of the Liberation War, which includes an image of Bangabandhu.
Exhibits from former President Ziaur Rahman’s era include photographs of canal-digging initiatives, a joint photograph with Khaleda Zia, two images from his wartime service, and a sample ballot paper from the 1978 presidential election.
The section on anti-autocracy protests against HM Ershad features 14 photographs, including the iconic image of martyr Noor Hossain with “Down with Autocracy, Free Democracy” inscribed on his back. It also documents DUCSU’s role in the anti-autocracy movement, lists of martyrs from 1982 to 1990, and images of a shot Martyr Asad being rushed to hospital.
Events post-2009—following the Awami League’s ascension to power—are depicted through photographs of the 2013 Hefazat-e-Islam movement, the Shahbagh protests demanding trials for war criminals, the murders of BUET students Abrar Fahad and Soni, the 2020 anti-Modi (Narendra Modi) protests, and the recent July Uprising. However, no prominent photographs were found representing the period between 1991 and 2009.
The literary section displays portraits of renowned figures including Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Humayun Ahmed, Jasimuddin, Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq, Munier Choudhury, and Abul Fazal. It also features coverage of Inqilab Mancha convener Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, showing his gunshot injuries, the arrival of his remains from Singapore, his funeral prayers, and his burial adjacent to Kazi Nazrul Islam’s grave.
Names of Rabbani and Rashed missing from dashboard
On the dashboard listing historical DUCSU election winners, Nurul Haq Nur is displayed as the Vice President (VP) elected in 2019, but the General Secretary (GS) position remains blank.
Golam Rabbani, former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (now banned), won the GS position in 2019. Following allegations regarding his student status at the time of the election, the current Dhaka University administration declared the GS post vacant and subsequently named Rashed Khan (currently Advisor to the Prime Minister) to the position.
Addressing this issue, Fatima Tasnim Juma stated that the matter remains under dispute. Although passed by the University Syndicate, there are no specific governing rules for such a decision. Furthermore, Golam Rabbani’s tenure as GS remains questioned. Consequently, the position is being left blank until a resolution is reached.
She added that regulations do not permit appointing a new candidate to the position after the term has expired. Given the ongoing controversy and ambiguity, the spot remains vacant and will be updated once resolved.