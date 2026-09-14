DUCSU museum: Jinnah’s photographs added, what else is included and omitted

Before the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election on 9 September last year, the museum showcased photographs and artefacts depicting major historical movements and struggles of Bangladesh, along with iconic portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Following its reopening yesterday, Sunday, significant changes were made to the collection. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s solo portraits were removed, whilst three photographs of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were added.

However, the three displayed photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah were vandalised and torn down today, Monday. In protest against displaying Jinnah’s pictures, activists of the Dhaka University unit Chhatra Federation have hung a photograph, which shows the former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami and convicted in cases of crimes against humanity (later deceased) Ghulam Azam being beaten with shoes.

Currently, the DUCSU museum features no solo photographs of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across sections detailing the 1952 Language Movement, the 1954 United Front election, the 1966 Six-Point Demand, the 1968 Agartala Conspiracy Case, the 1969 Mass Uprising, the 1970 General Election, or the Liberation War of 1971.