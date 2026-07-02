Price of 12kg LPG cylinder cut by Tk 357

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by private companies has been reduced on the consumer level. The price has been cut by Tk 29.76 per kilogram, bringing down the cost of the widely used 12kg LPG cylinder by Tk 357.

Last month, the price was reduced by Tk 55. The new retail price of a 12kg cylinder has been set at Tk 1,528.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the revised prices today, Thursday. The new rates will take effect from 6:00 pm today. LPG prices have been declining in the global market since the end of the Middle East conflict.