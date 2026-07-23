PM confers Vice Admiral rank badge on new Navy chief
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan today, Thursday, conferred the rank badge of Vice Admiral on newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim.
The rank badge was formally conferred at a ceremony at the Prime Minister's Armed Forces Division office in the Dhaka Cantonment here this morning, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
He said the premier congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff on the occasion while Vice Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Bangladesh Navy.
Prime Minister's Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) AKM Shamsul Islam, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Quartermaster General of the Army Lieutenant General Md Shahinur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, Prime Minister's Military Secretary Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq and Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman were present at the function.